Tales rolled out. Jointly.

Khaleesi says, "You know nothing, Jon Snow. I am the blood of the dragon, but even with all of this power, we can't take what is ours now that the white walkers have Loki, the King of Asgaard, as their ally." Tyrion jumps in saying, "I met this man called Barry Allen who knows of a person that can help us beat the white walkers with magic." Sansa scoffs...

Elena was walking down the street from her work. She realised that she was probably the only one in that road for as far as she could see. She couldn't brush away that feeling that she was being watched. She kept looking behind to ensure that she wasn't being follwed. She suddenly hears her phone's virtual assistant chime, "Yes, we're watching you. Run."